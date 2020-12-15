Friday was a special day for two Tivy Antler student athletes who officially signed National Letters of Intent to play at the next level in college athletics.
Ben Butler committed to Schreiner University and will stay in his hometown to pursue a collegiate baseball career.
Andrew Bin committed to Millsap’s College in Jackson, Mississippi where he will be playing Golf.
Butler is excited to be playing in his hometown and he won’t have to travel far to play the game that he loves the most.
“It’s all overwhelming,” Butler said. “I’ve been training for this moment all of my life.”
When asked why he chose Schreiner University, it was obvious that his love for the Hill Country played a role.
“I’ve always been a hometown guy,” Butler said. “It just felt like the right choice.”
Greg and Heather Butler are his parents.
Heather is Ben’s mother and it’s said that a “mother always knows best.”
“Since this child has been alive, he’s held a baseball,” Heather Butler said. “I’m very excited about his future.”
Ben’s father Greg has always known Ben wanted to play baseball at the next level.
“He decided in middle school that he wanted to play baseball,” Greg Butler said. “He puts in 20 hours a week with strength and conditioning three days a week.”
Greg said his son was a “student of the game” and that he is elated to see his son doing what he loves to do.
Kris Koether is Ben’s personal trainer at Premier 7 Gym.
“He’s got the mechanics to make it,” Koether said. “I expect him to get even better.”
Andrew Bin is returning to a place where his family has roots.
Millsaps College is 655 miles away in Jackson, Mississippi.
“My grandma went to Belhaven University which is right across the street,” Bin said. “It means a lot to me.”
Bin was excited that Millsap’s College gave him an opportunity to play.
“It feels great,” Bin added. “It’s exciting to finally make it official.”
“People who know Andrew know his work ethic,” Andrew’s stepfather David Gibson said. “It’s really cool to see him achieve a scholarship. Hard work pays off.”
Leigh Gibson is Andrew’s mother.
“Millsaps found him,” Leigh Gibson said. “My mom went to Belhaven and we’ve always loved Mississippi. He received an academic scholarship and they have to really want you if you get a scholarship to this school.”
Andrew’s mother gave credit to Coach Wesley Hale and Athletic Director David Jones at Tivy.
“They have really molded him into the student athlete that he is,” Leigh Gibson added. “He has been a pleasure to parent and he is gonna’ be something.”
