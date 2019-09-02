Police say the person killed Sunday afternoon by an officer in Kerrville was 17-year-old Tommy Luke Hranicky.
The Kerrville Police Department, who released Hranicky's name Monday morning in a press release, says Hranicky was armed with a knife when he approached a police officer in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street. After refusing repeated verbal commands to stop and drop the knife, Hranicky was shot by the officer, according to Monday's press release.
Hranicky was pronounced dead on scene and preliminary results of an autopsy conducted by Travis County will be released within days, police say.
The officer made initial contact with Hranicky after responding to a report of a man waving a knife in the area. The officer has been placed on a non-punitive administrative leave pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department. His name has not been released.
“This is a tragic incident that affects the whole community," said Kerrville Police Chief David Knight in the Monday news release. "Our thoughts are with the officer, the family of the deceased, and all who have been impacted by this event."
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
