A longtime Kerrville peace officer has announced he’s seeking the office of Precinct 3 Kerr County Constable.
Paul Gonzales, who serves as a school resource officer at Tivy High School, is running as a Republican in the primary election this spring.
“I’m excited about this upcoming opportunity, and in maintaining the high standards and work ethics that Constable Kenneth Wilke has set in place,” Gonzales said in a press release. “I will remain committed and dedicated to the citizens that I serve daily. I humbly seek your support.”
Gonzales, who is running unopposed, began his law enforcement career with the Kerrville Police Department 1989 as a Police Explorer volunteer in the Law Enforcement Exploring Program.
In 1993, Gonzales was hired as an animal control officer at KPD. In 1995, Gonzales was sworn in as a KPD officer. Over the years, he's served in patrol, bike patrol, field training, the special operations unit; and he's been a traffic officer, special traffic officer, less-lethal instructor, background investigator, crime prevention specialist, community services officer, citizen police academy coordinator and public information officer.
“Paul is a highly decorated officer of the department, with numerous commendations, and holds a Master Peace Officer Certification,” states the press release. “Being a native to Kerrville and during his tenure at KPD, Paul has strengthened his professional relationship with not only all Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice agencies in Central Texas region, but also the entire Hill Country Community. Paul also served a short stint as a Police Officer for the Austin Police Department, where he gained valuable experience working for a large municipal police agency and community.”
Primary election day is March 3, 2020, and the 2020 General Election is Nov. 3, 2020.
