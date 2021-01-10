Patchy areas of ice and snow on the roadways were being observed north of Harper on FM 783.
Bridges and overpasses were reported to have patchy ice and snow between Fredericksburg and Mason on Highway 87.
US 83 north of Junction is also reporting slushy roadways and areas of ice and snow accumulations.
Road conditions in Kerr County are manageable at the moment although patchy slick spots may exist in a few locations.
Use caution if traveling this afternoon and this evening.
Images above are what road conditions were like as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
For the latest travel conditions, log on to DriveTexas.org
