ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Memorial services for Wilma “Willi” Thompson, 95, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, formerly of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Woodlands Nursing home in Albert Lea, were on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, with Chaplain Don Malinsky officiating. Burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.
Services were under the direction of Bonnerup Funeral Service, www.boonerupfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.