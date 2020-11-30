A 37-year-old Ingram man was jailed on suspicion of using a tracking device to stalk his ex-girlfriend.
About 10 p.m. Nov. 22, Kerrville police officers responded to a property on Mae Drive in response to a report that a woman’s ex-boyfriend was using a GPS device to track her vehicle, and that he remained at that location without her permission even after being told to leave her alone.
When officers arrived at the location, they made contact with the woman and observed the ex-boyfriend to be in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in front of the residence, according to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb.
Officers interviewed the two and concluded the man had stalked his ex “several times over the last two weeks and installed a GPS tracker on the complainant’s vehicle without her consent or knowledge in order to track her movements,” Lamb said in an email.
Officers arrested Tofte and recommended he be charged under Texas Penal Code 16.06, which makes such an offense a class A misdemeanor punishable by as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine.
The man was released on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records. It was his first arrest in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.