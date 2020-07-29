The 2020 Kerrville Triathlon Festival that had been scheduled for late September has been canceled.
“Unfortunately, we have been forced to cancel the 2020 Kerrville Tri as a result of mandates by local/state governments and the recommended CDC guidelines,” states a blog post at https://kerrvilletri.com/. “And, unfortunately, postponement is not a viable option based on permitting and venue availability.”
The 2019 triathlon produced by High Five Events, generated over 1,800 participants, at least 1,200 of whom were from outside of Kerrville for the three-day event, said Charlie McIlvain, president/CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"The triathlon is a family event and most participants bring two or three people with them," McIlvain said in a Wednesday email. "Most of the hotel rooms in Kerrville are used for this. The estimated economic impact last year was $1,306,800."
The triathlon is one of 94 Kerrville events that have been cancelled since March, he said during Tuesday's edition of KDT Live.
Charlie McIlvain, president/CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Tuesday that hotel stays were down about 24% in June and about 51% for the quarter due to all the cancellations associated with the pandemic. He said 93 events have been canceled in the Kerrville area since March.
Other major events canceled in the Kerrville area since the pandemic hit Texas in March include a large bicycle tour, the city's chalk festival, an arts festival, the Fourth of July festival and the Kerrville Folks Festival. The Cowboy Breakfast and livestock show are still scheduled.
Two triathlons also were canceled in Austin. All registered participants have the option to transfer to next year’s triathlon in Kerrville, or to one of three 2021 triathlons in Austin. Alternatively, they can request a full refund. The deadline to transfer is Aug. 7. Registrants who don’t receive an emailed transfer offer can send messages to info@kerrvilletriathlon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.