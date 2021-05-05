Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather conditions are on tap across the region Wednesday.
High temperatures warm into the upper 70's and lower 80's most areas.
Humidity values remain fairly comfortable with lower wind speeds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.
It remains clear and cool tonight with low temperatures falling into the upper 40's and lower 50's. Light winds continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.