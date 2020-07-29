A 70-bed maximum-security unit is being constructed at Kerrville State Hospital and could bring 260 new jobs to the area, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Construction crews are transforming two vacant buildings on campus into a maximum-security forensic unit, states a press release from the HHSC. The new unit, expected to be completed by September 2021, will add 70 beds to the hospital’s existing 220-bed capacity. When finished, Kerrville State Hospital will become the third state hospital in Texas to offer maximum-security beds.
The new jobs will include positions such as psychiatric nursing assistants, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and support service positions for the kitchen, laundry, maintenance and security areas, according to the HHSC.
“It is exciting to think about this expansion of the Kerrville State Hospital,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn in the release. “In addition to the good jobs that will be welcomed by the people of Kerrville, I think of the good care the patients here will find at the hospital. My father spent the last four years of his life at the Kerrville State Hospital, and he was well cared for.”
The expansion is part of a $745 million investment from the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott for the construction and renovation of state psychiatric hospitals in Austin, Kerrville, Rusk and San Antonio, as well as a new hospital in Houston.
“This project is an investment in the community and in the patients we serve,” said Tim Bray, Texas HHS Associate Commissioner for State Hospitals, in the release. “This state-of-the-art unit will support us as we continue providing the very best inpatient psychiatric care to people with mental illness.”
