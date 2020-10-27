I want to endorse the current council members running for reelection: Mayor Bill Blackburn, Judy Eychner Place 3, and Delayne Sigerman Place 4.
Bill has received the endorsement of six of our city’s former mayors, including: Jack Pratt, David Wampler, Todd Bock, Stephen Fine, Charles Johnson, and Ben Low.
Our current council has opened up new sections of the river trail, sped up the process of maintenance of road repair, supported the efforts of reviving downtown (including support for the Arcadia Theater), overseen the expansion of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to Kerrville from North Dakota (which has a goal of creating 400 jobs over the next 25 years).
Our city and our council have been able to accomplish all of these goals because of the era of civility, dignity, and respect Bill, Delayne, and Judy ushered in with their wins in May of 2018. The current city council embraces cooperation over conflict, values listening over talking, and promotes civility over bombast.
Most importantly for me, anytime I meet with Bill and we part ways he always asks me, “How can I pray for you?” It is telling to me we have someone who has so much on his plate, who really wrestled with how Covid-19 would affect families and neighborhoods in our community, always has more to give.
I am asking the electorate in the city to vote Bill, Judy, and Delayne in our local city council races.
Michelle Yañez, Kerrville
