A 51-year-old Kerrville man who’s been on the sex offender rolls for 30 years became the third man to be accused in participating in a scheme to steal painkillers from local veterans.
John Henry Swiencki, who was sentenced to 10 years probation this June for committing six violations — all felonies — of his sex offender registration conditions, was indicted by a federal grand jury along with David Jeffery Hughes Jr., 42, of Ingram, and Scott Mitchell Brown, 35, of Kerrville.
A federal grand jury in San Antonio returned an indictment this week charging each of the men with one count of conspiring to distribute hydrocodone, oxycodone and amphetamines, according to a Friday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.
Beginning in early March 2021, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received several theft reports from people who claimed their prescription meds sent from the VA were not received. The federal complaint alleges Brown, as a VA hospital employee, stole packaged narcotics, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, from inside the Kerrville VA Medical Center mailroom and residential mailboxes in Kerrville, Ingram and Center Point. The thefts took place in March and April of this year, and at least 40 recipients were affected, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
During a May 18 search of Hughes’ home in the 200 block of Washington Street, investigators seized marijuana, THC, acetaminophen/hydrocodone, 16 ounces of marijuana, 45 grams of THC vape cartridges, 210 grams of edible THC, 56 acetaminophen/hydrocodone, morphine, tramadol, amphetamines and fentanyl, according to the release. Investigators also reported seizing firearms, one of which was reported stolen, and more than $2,000.
Hughes is charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He was convicted in 2009 of stealing a ring from a woman in 2007; it was a felony because the ring was valued more than $1,500.
In addition to the distribution charge, the grand jury charged Brown with one count of theft of prescription medications; one count of possession of stolen mail; and one count of obtaining unauthorized health information from the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Hughes is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Swiencki and Hughes were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Friday before U.S.
Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad. Brown is scheduled for an arraignment on Sept. 2, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer.
If convicted on the distribution charge the defendants face up to 20 years in prison. Brown faces up to an additional 10 years in prison on the theft of prescription medications charge and 10 years in prison on the obtaining unauthorized health information charge. He faces an additional five years in prison for the possession of stolen mail charge. Hughes faces an additional sentence of up to 10 years in prison for the felon in possession charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General, Texas Department of Public Safety, Ingram Police Department, Kerrville Police Department, VA Police, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators assisted by KCSO deputies, worked jointly in the operation.
The United States Postal Inspection Service is also involved in investigating this case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Priscilla Garcia.
Brown was an employee of South Texas Veterans Health Care System as of May 21 but his current employment status wasn’t immediately available.
