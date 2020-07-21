The chance for rain Friday through the weekend in South-Central Texas is increasing due to a tropical disturbance headed into the Gulf of Mexico.
“There is a medium chance (40%) that the disturbance could develop into a tropical cyclone over the Gulf of Mexico through Friday, before reaching Texas,” states an advisory released this morning from the National Weather Service.
The chance of rain at this time is 30% tonight, mostly between 1 and 7 p.m.; 40% for Wednesday; 0% Thursday; 20-30 percent for Friday; 60% for Saturday and 30 percent for Sunday, according to a NWS forecast for Kerrville.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the disturbance and the NWS will release more information as the situation develops.
