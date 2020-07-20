Just how much the coronavirus has invaded our daily thinking is something that we’re constantly monitoring, and the opinions about the virus are divisive but also decisive in some cases.
We saw that last weekend after Gov. Greg Abbott suggested that a return to lockdowns would be possible if Texas can’t get control of its surge in COVID-19 cases, which have stretched hospitals in larger metropolitan areas to the breaking point. Abbott, of course, had to make what he called a difficult decision to order people across the state to wear masks, which has led to a furious backlash among some who say the governor is trampling on constitutional rights. Others have been angry at Abbott for the exact opposite reason — for not doing enough.
The situation continues to be one that is rapidly changing as the scale of the pandemic grows across the state and nation. Here in Kerr County, the surge of new cases is happening as Kerrville Independent School District and other school districts work to bring students back onto campus. In our online polling tool, via dailytimes.com, we asked how people felt about a return to classroom instruction after KISD released a detailed road map for how it would bring students back on Aug. 17.
The results? It was varied — to say the least. Of the respondents, 24.6% had confidence in KISD’s plan, but plenty had reservations about any sort of classroom instruction, including 26.7% who said they would opt for the district’s virtual learning environment. There was a strong voice against the plan with 19.8% saying they had no confidence in the district’s plan, and another 26.7% saying they were still undecided about having their children return to school.
To the district’s credit, some of this has been already anticipated, and the district has noted that it will give parents plenty of opportunity to make choices when it comes to their children. However, the uncertainty shows how much the virus has impacted our daily lives.
The issue of the schools reopening generated plenty of discussion on our Facebook page, and the story was one of our most read of the weekend. Here’s a sample of some of the social media chatter we saw:
Well another one to add to the list of stupid decisions on opening up!
Unless you had a child who had to finish last school year online, you don’t know what virtual school looks like. It isn’t teaching anything. It’s busy work to keep them occupied.
The coronavirus will probably not affect most kids — some will, but there are teachers, custodians, counselors, lunch crew — and then there is that whole thing of the kids taking it home to mom and dad, or the grandparents that are raising them.
It’s not a good time to open the schools, until there is a vaccine for the children and everyone else!
When it comes to handling the medical component of the virus, 63% of our readers said they were confident in the ability of Peterson Regional Medical Center to handle the pandemic’s impact on Kerr County. Of the respondents, 17% said they had no confidence in Peterson Health, and about 8% said they would seek health care outside of the area.
These polls are not scientific but they often give us a snapshot of how we’re doing when it comes to certain topics. So, we always view these with a certain amount of skepticism — like everyone should with polls — but they do provide some insight.
THE FEROCITY AGAINST MASKS AND LOCKDOWNS
After Abbott’s comments last week to a Lubbock television station, we posted a Facebook poll that gave two choices — wear a mask, or a lockdown. Facebook only allows polls to have two options. This was one of our most engaged polls ever, with 1,500 people voting and hundreds of comments.
However, 72% of participants said they would prefer to continue wearing a mask versus returning to a lockdown situation, which was favored by 28% of respondents. Since, we only had two choices, we knew there were going to be a lot of comments — 400 to be exact, and most decrying the lack of a choice. Here’s a sample:
Just some of the comments:
How about impeach the tyrant and continue to live freely?
How about a recall or impeachment of this low-IQ panderer to the deep-state plan to destroy freedom.
There’s a third opinion... free Americans standing up and telling the government to come and make us. Just like the lady in Dallas. Open everything back up and tell Abbott to arrest us all.
Where is the Impeach Abbott button?
Neither! Open Texas! Quarantine the sick. Protect the elderly and immunocompromised, and let healthy people LIVE!
GREG ABBOTT
The backlash against Abbott is something that has been trending across the state for several weeks. After initially receiving high marks for the clarity of his information, Abbott has seen his favorable fall, especially from conservatives who are opposed to the mask order. In a statewide poll published by the University of Texas in June, Abbott’s approval rating had slipped below 50% and those who had strongly disapproved of his performance rose to 29%.
On May 2, we asked our readers on www.dailytimes.com to tell us what they thought of Abbott’s job, and it was positive. Fast forward two months later and it’s a much different story — now 52% strongly disapprove of Abbott’s coronavirus response. However, this could be a case where Abbott is unable to make anyone happy when it comes to his response. Some argue he has not done enough, with plenty pointing to how the state reopened, and others say he’s overstepping his boundaries.
The virus is proving to be a no-win for a lot of politicians across the country.
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
At the local level, the Kerr County Commissioners have consistently questioned the need for face masks and have been steadfast in their skepticism about the virus, and readers, once again, gave them low marks on their performance in handling the virus with 66% disapproving.
Just 24% approve of their response, and the rest said they were neutral.
In November of last year, during the debate of how the court handled the county’s animal shelter, the readers were similarly unimpressed with the work of the commissioners. In that poll, 61% disapproved of the court’s job performance.
At the same time, Judge Rob Kelly fared slightly better when it comes to disapproval, with 55% of readers disapproving. In previous polls, readers sent resounding messages to us that Kelly needed to act when it came to mask orders.
CITY OF KERRVILLE
Early on we asked what people thought of the joint county and city of Kerrville response to the virus and it was positive. In fact, 62% of people approved of the job that the city and county were doing. That has clearly slipped and, honestly, no one is immune.
Mayor Bill Blackburn, who has often led community update meetings, has a 42% approval rating and a 42% disapproval rating among our online users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.