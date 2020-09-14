Hurricane Sally will bring one pleasant ingredient to the Hill Country forecast tonight and Tuesday.
Lower humidity and north winds thanks to a weak frontal boundary driven by Hurricane Sally will help weather conditions remain fairly nice through daybreak.
Partly cloudy skies continue Monday night with isolated evening showers possible, mainly towards Austin and San Antonio.
Lows end up in the middle 60's with northeast winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph.
Models are backing off on rain chances Tuesday locally, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
Look for highs to remain in the middle to upper 80's. Northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day.
This forecast is duplicated Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A weak boundary should bring us higher rain opportunities Thursday and
Friday followed by nice morning lows over the weekend.
