The Kerrville Farmers Market will return to its downtown Water Street location — at least once a month — starting next week.
Kayte Graham, who runs the market, has been keeping the popular market alive through curbside pickup service at Pint and Plow during the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier this week, she happily announced that the open-air market would return on Oct. 2 at the Schreiner Mansion on Water Street, near the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
The market, which will feature about 20 vendors, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and then from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Graham said.
It will be different. The market will require masks to be worn, and booths will be socially distanced, but Graham expects that plenty of vendors will be on hand to deliver goods to those who want to peruse produce, meat and other goods.
“The pizza maker will be back,” Graham said. “There will be music.”
When the pandemic struck, Graham had to scramble to figure out an alternative strategy for the market, and curbside became the go-to solution. It has been a popular one with customers buying their goods online and then picking them up on Wednesday afternoons.
On any given Wednesday, cars will pull up, and the market’s helpers will deliver the food and goods to those waiting in cars, pickups and minivans.
Throughout the pandemic, the market has offered a wide range of produce, frozen meat and even gelato. Some order fresh flowers and others purchase honey and olive oil — all produced right here in the Hill Country.
The outdoor market will be a once-a-month event, on the first Friday of each month, but the curbside service will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
