Police have wrapped up their investigation into the case of a man accused of taking improper photographs of students while he was a teacher at Grace Academy in Kerrville.
It’s now up to the 216th District Attorney’s Office to decide whether to prosecute 37-year-old Jimmy McElhaney. On Sept. 10, Assistant District Attorney John Hoover confirmed that police had submitted the case to the 216th.
The matter may go before a grand jury in the near future.
McElhaney was booked into the Kerr County jail on April 27 on a warrant issued by a local justice of the peace, and he was released the same day on a $60,000 bond, according to jail records.
McElhaney was accused of two counts of taking improper photographs of students. Each charge is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
Kerrville police first began investigating the matter on Dec. 5, 2019.
