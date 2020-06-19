Woodrow Epperson
1943-2020
Woodrow Epperson was born in St. Louis, Missouri and died peacefully at age 77 at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
A resident of Kerrville, Texas, Woodrow graduated from Tivy High School in 1961. He attended The United States Military Academy at West Point and later graduated from The University of Texas at Austin where he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Jurisprudence degrees. In 1965 Woodrow married Carol Kay Hanchey of Kerrville, Texas.
After graduating from The University of Texas School of Law, Woodrow and Carol moved all around the country, living in Midland, Texas; Coral Gables, Florida; and Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania while Woodrow worked in the legal departments at Gulf Oil, Pennzoil, and Sanchez O’Brien. Woodrow and Carol returned to Texas in 1974 and settled in Houston where they raised their family. In 1983, Woodrow opened The Law Offices of Woodrow Epperson, P.C. focusing on civil litigation matters and continued to practice law until his death.
Woodrow was a hard-working and industrious husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Over the years, he balanced a legal practice with coaching sports, attending events for his children and grandchildren, and remaining an avid snow-skier. Woodrow loved The University of Texas, especially Longhorn football, and he cared deeply about West Point, serving as President of the West Point Society of Greater Houston in 1998. In later years, if he was not practicing law, he could often be found outdoors either constructing any number of structures or working on his collection of vintage cars. Woodrow was fond of the English poet, Kipling, who reminds us, “This is a brief life, but in its brevity it offers us some splendid moments, some meaningful adventures.” Woody’s vivacious and industrious spirit will be missed, as will the moments and adventures that he shared with those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Woodrow is preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Woodrow Epperson; wife, Carol; Woody is survived by his second wife, Lynn Epperson of Kerrville, Texas; daughter, Carla Denise Epperson; his son-in-law, Philip Williams Cottingham, both of Austin, Texas; his two sons, Charles Douglas Epperson and James Woodrow Epperson; his two daughters-in-law, Jessica Werner Epperson and Erin Cooper Epperson, all of Dallas, Texas; and his eight grandchildren, Lilith Eleanor Cottingham; Matilda Elspeth Cottingham, of Austin, Texas; Kathryn Elizabeth Epperson, Virginia Anne Epperson, Margaret Hay Epperson of Dallas, Texas; Cooper James Epperson, Jack Sutton Epperson, and Charley Kay Epperson also of Dallas, Texas.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the family will have a private service. Woodrow will be laid to eternal rest next to Carol Epperson at the family home on the Guadalupe River at 520 Cade Loop, Ingram, Texas 78025.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society; The West Point Society of Greater Houston; or The Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.