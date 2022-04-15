Easter Sunrise at 7:07 a.m., Hot and humid weekend ahead cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Apr 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS-NOAA-WPC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hill Country will have a hot and humid Easter weekend with low rain chances Saturday and Sunday.A few storms are possible each day. If a storm pops up, it could be on the strong side with some hail and gusty winds. Overall, rain chances are not very high and Sunday appears to be the best chance of seeing a shower.HOT AND HUMID SATURDAYLow clouds, drizzle and patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning. Skies become partly sunny during the day. High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90s. South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Stray showers and thunderstorms could develop late in the day due to daytime heating. Storms could produce lightning, small hail and gusty winds if they develop.VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHTLow clouds, drizzle and a few showers and storms are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.LOW STORM CHANCES EASTER SUNDAYEaster Sunday sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. for those who attend sunrise services across the area.Low clouds and drizzle are expected early in the day. Skies become partly sunny during the afternoon.Highs end up in the lower to middle 90s with a few storms possible during the day.If storms develop in the afternoon, they could become severe with some hail and strong wind gusts.HUMID SUNDAY NIGHTThe humidity remains on the high side Sunday night, but a cold front pushes through the area. This could trigger a few strong to severe storms along the boundary. Lows end up in the upper 50s by daybreak Monday.Winds become northeast at 5 to 15 mph during the night.COOLER MONDAYMostly sunny skies are expected after brief clouds Monday morning. Highs top out in the lower 80s. East-northeast winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with fire dangers during the afternoon hours. 