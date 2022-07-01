High pressure decided to return in full force for the first full week of July. Following the trend that began in May and June, temperatures are expected to remain well above average for the next 10 to 14 days.
Rain chances are not zero percent this weekend, but widespread rainfall is not anticipated. Any storms that occur will likely be hit and miss in nature.
The Fourth of July looks hot with limited rain chances.
The latest Drought Monitor shows that 100% of Kerr County is in the worst category of drought and has been in the Exceptional Drought category since the week of June 7.
STRAY STORMS SATURDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday across the Hill Country. If we see rainfall this weekend, Saturday offers the best chance of seeing that.
Rain coverage is only expected to range from 20 to 25 percent, so it’s not a high chance of rain as of press time.
Humidity levels remain high enough for the air to feel uncomfortable. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the midday and afternoon hours.
Stray storms could produce locally strong wind gusts, if they develop.
VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels rise during the late night hours. It will make it very muggy when you wake up Sunday morning.
Low temperatures drop into the middle 70s for most locations. Patchy low stratus clouds are possible by daybreak.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight. Stray showers are possible.
MORE HEAT, LOWER RAIN CHANCE ON SUNDAY
The humidity might be a tad lower Sunday afternoon after a humid start to the day.
Skies remain partly to mostly sunny. Highs end up in the middle to upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
A stray shower or storm is possible, but rain chances are less than 10 percent.
VERY HOT FOURTH OF JULY
It’s a very hot Fourth of July this year across the Texas Hill Country. Skies should remain mostly sunny throughout the day.
High temperatures edge into the middle and upper 90s again.
Rain chances are two percent as of press time. At least it’s not zero percent.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Sunset is at 8:42 p.m. and temperatures should gradually fall into the 80s after sunset for the Robert Earl Keen “Fourth on the River” event Monday night at Louise Hays Park.
