Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 87,854 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Saturday, 19 patients had recovered, one had died and one infection was active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 27,537 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 237 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,976 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,463,851 had been tested. An estimated 58,341 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 561,816 people have recovered from the disease, 2,094,069 have been infected and 115,732 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 23,535,104 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,935,698 had been infected since the pandemic began, 433,930 had died, and 3,790,004 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
36
Bandera
7
Kimble
1
Uvalde
25
Medina
221
Blanco
11
Mason
33
Llano
4
Real
1
Texas luchador spreads love of sport with face masks
One local luchador is using his fame in the ring and his skills as a tailor by trade to bring to life some pride for the Mexican Lucha during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local wrestler El Universitario — which he prefers to be identified as to protect his true identity from the public — is doing this by making customizable face masks of legendary Mexican wrestlers Blue Demon, El Santo and Mil Mascaras.
“Since I don’t wrestle much anymore, and I am a tailor that makes all types of clothes for men and women and also professional luchador masks as well for selling, I decided to try this and see if it would work as I saw many people trying to sell customizable facemasks for a business,” El Universitario told the Laredo Morning Times. “I wouldn’t say that the business has made me any much richer overnight, but it has definitely allowed me to have a good business going.”
Business has been steady, and he works almost every day. El Universitario says his prices are reasonable and vary depending on the masks. His most common facemasks, which are the traditional common luchador design and white color, are sold at three masks for $10. However, for more complex orders that involve more detail such as one of Blue Demon, the masks can be around $30.
“Due to the fact that all the masks I sell are done so via an order, I don’t really have any assistance to make them,” El Universitario said. “Therefore, if someone orders a mask, I just take it down and do it for them by the next day if they wish of their favorite wrestler.”
Usually it takes him about an hour to finish each mask as he must cut and mold the facemask perfectly to its design.
He is proud to offer something unique to the city he doesn’t see other tailors producing. While there is competition in Nuevo Laredo, he has not seen any in the Gateway City.
“Everyone that gets one of my face masks is deeply thrilled with the product as it is exactly what they wanted and also represents a part of their Hispanic heritage as well, and they want to show off their favorite luchador,” he said.
While the coronavirus was the reason he began making the masks, he plans to continue making them after the pandemic.
“I think I will continue selling this items because any luchador fan will be continue to want this type of product just for usage even after the pandemic is over and there are few people who can make these types of masks here locally,” El Universitario said.
One customer that has known the wrestler for a long time claims that the face masks are great in style and quality.
“The face masks are great,” Vicki Aguilar said. “When this virus hit elastic was in short supply, and I reached out to him and he had me ask to go for some. That is when I saw him sewing the luchador facemasks. He is very talented and a humble man, and his talent as a tailor is beyond perfect.”
Aguilar continues to promote the face masks and tells people to continue buying them if they like lucha. El Universitario said he is ready for any order just as he was ready to jump into the ring many times before.
Anyone interested in purchasing face masks from El Universitario can message him on his Facebook page “Universitario Pa Siempre” or call his business phone number at (956) 602-4164.
More than 1,800 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday
AUSTIN — Texas health officials on Sunday reported more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
There are at least 87,854 cases, up from 86,011 reported Saturday, an increase of 1,843, while the death toll rose by 19, from 1,957 to 1,976, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In Houston, the Texas Medical Center issued data that said 15% of intensive care units in the area were COVID-19 patients, but that the region's ICU capacity was moving into an area of concern, but it was still well below the normal daily census for those hospitals. Houston's maximum surge capacity is more than 2,000 people, and there are currently more than 1,000 people in those ICUs.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department estimates 58,341 people have recovered from the virus.
The health department reported 27,537 active cases and that there are currently 2,287 people hospitalized.
Waco courthouse officials laying plans to resume judicial proceedings
As the world awakens from its pandemic shutdown, reported COVID-19 cases appear to be on the uptick, making it more difficult for Texas judicial officials to predict when jury trials can resume and the courts can start functioning as before.
The Supreme Court of Texas has issued 17 emergency orders regarding the COVID-19 state of disaster, and with each order, dates to resume court activities have been postponed and more restrictions have been put in place.
Courts have been holding court proceedings via a teleconferencing app, with lawyers, defendants, judges and court personnel all logging in remotely from different locations. But those cases, at least in McLennan County’s two felony courts, have only involved a limited handful on one or two mornings a week, and the shutdown has taken a toll on court backlogs.
Senior judges around the state have been ordered to devise operating plans, with the assistance of public health officials, the Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration, and to submit those plans to their respective presiding regional administrative judges for approval before in-person court proceedings can resume.
Judge Ralph Strother, McLennan County’s senior state district judge, submitted the county plan to Region 3 Administrative Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, of Georgetown, on Thursday. The initial plan covers operating in-court proceedings for routine judicial matters, such as court hearings, pleas, sentencings and probation revocations. The county will have to submit a separate plan later to resume jury trials, which for now have been postponed at least until Aug. 1.
TPWD notes significant fishing license sales increase during lockdown
Texas lakes, bays and rivers have seen a significant uptick in fishing traffic since early March, but not just because spring is a season that meets with some of the year’s best fishing prospects. With thousands of people off work during the coronavirus scare, many folks who don’t normally fish have been taking advantage of the idle time by heading to the water to wet a hook.
The increase in fishing traffic is clearly reflected by a defined spike in Texas fishing license sales recorded by license vendors around the state over the last three months.
According to figures from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 418,259 people bought a Texas fishing license between March 11 and May 20 of this year. During the same time period in 2019, there were were 336,019 fishing licenses sold. The figures represent an increase of 82,240 licenses sold.
The increase in sales resulted in a significant bump in revenue for the department. License revenue for March 11 and May 20, 2020, was up more than $5.6 million over 2019.
Like most bait shops, tackle stores and marina operators, Tony Parker at Minnow Bucket Marina on Lake Fork says he has sold more licenses to beginning anglers this spring than he can recall in the past.
“I think it’s because there isn’t much else to do around here right now except fish, or because people are starting to worry and are wanting to stock their freezers with fish,” Parker said. “There has definitely been a lot of people out on the water.”
Craig Bonds, TPWD’s chief of inland fisheries, says he believes both scenarios may have been motivators leading to the bump in license sales.
“We don’t know which one is the more influential, but people have had more leisure time on their hands with less competing activities for their time,” Bonds said. “They either want to get out enjoy some recreation outdoors in a responsible and safe way, or they are looking for a way to put some food in the freezer. Fishing allows you to accomplish both.”
Interestingly, Texas’ non-resident hunting license sales took a tumble this spring — a good indication that plenty of out-of-state hunters canceled spring turkey hunting trips due to COVID-19.
According to Jason Hardin, TPWD wild turkey program leader, non-resident spring license sales averaged 3,878 during the three-year period spanning 2016-19. As of late April, only 937 non-resident spring hunting licenses had been sold.
I think it is easy to contribute this directly to COVID-19,” Hardin said. “I don’t have any data at this point, but I am guessing we will see reduced effort this year from residents also.”
Local stimulus program doles out 41 grants
As the deadline loomed to apply for the second round of Seguin Strong Stimulus Program grants, a local business owner shared his frustration at not being allowed to participate in the program.
The program, was developed by the city of Seguin, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation and the Seguin Main Street/Convention Visitor’s Bureau to assist local small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg Winters, co-owner and manager at Seguin Auto Parts, said he was disappointed his company’s application for the funding assistance was declined for reasons with which he still disagrees.
Bearing no ill will against any of the 41 businesses that received the local stimulus funding, Winters said Seguin Auto Parts deserved a cut of the money.
“I’m sure those businesses are deserving,” he said. “I just don’t think they’re more deserving than us.”
The program began with $250,000 from the city’s utility fund. Applications were accepted May 6 through May 13 and, award notices were sent out May 21, said Kyle Kramm, Seguin’s Main Street and CVB director. A committee scored the applications and decided some recipients would receive $2,500 and others would get grants of $5,000, he said.
Certain criteria are necessary to be approved in the program.
Businesses need to have 75 or fewer employees, be located within the Seguin city limits, be a Seguin utility customer, have experienced or be projected to experience a decline in revenue or employment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, provide technical requirements including financial records, remain in good standing with the city regarding licensing and permits, and be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office as a sales tax revenue-generating business for the city.
With only a few businesses not meeting the criteria, the program awarded grants totaling $187,000, Kramm said. The program went into a second phase with the remaining funds and applications were due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
“They are uploading them to the website, the SSSP website, but also some are getting hand delivered and e-mailed to us,” Kramm said Wednesday afternoon. “Now for the round two, we have 11 applications in but we know of several other businesses that are working on applications and getting them in today.”
Businesses that received funding in the first round were ineligible to apply in the second round, he said. There is a possibility, if economic effects of the pandemic persist and another round of the stimulus program is approved, that businesses that receive Seguin Strong Stimulus Program funding might be able to apply for more, Kramm said.
The funding was “limited to your traditional small business” and aimed at more of the “mom and pop” types of shops in town, said Josh Schneuker, executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.
Businesses associated with a national or regional business entity were excluded from the program, he said. That’s why companies like Winters’ didn’t make the cut, Schneuker said.
He likened Seguin Auto Parts Inc., which is a NAPA Auto Parts affiliate, to a McDonald’s franchise or a Hampton Inn hotel establishment getting the backing of a nationally-known name.
“We looked at that one and there were a few others tied to these national corporations. We did understand a lot of these are independently owned and operated,” Schneuker said. “Our focus was really on your traditional small businesses, the really home grown stuff kind of balding their own brand and everything like that.”
Winters said his business is nothing like the description that Schneuker gave and he told members of the selection committee as much.
Seguin Auto Parts has been around nearly 60 years and was started by his grandfather in the 1960s. It is not a franchise and receives no financing from the National Automotive Parts Association.
“Their reasoning for denying us was that first and foremost, they thought we were owned by NAPA auto parts, which we are not,” Winters said. “We’re completely independently owned and operated. We just so happen to buy parts from NAPA.”
The company motto is “Keeping America Moving,” he said. And that’s what they tried to do throughout the first few months of the pandemic, Winters said.
Being deemed and essential business, Seguin Auto Parts remained open to provide parts for people needing to keep their cars in tip-top shape to continue driving to their own essential jobs, he said. The company lost a considerable amount of revenue as bigger, wholesale customers ordered fewer parts from Seguin Auto Parts or stopped giving the local company business altogether, Winters said.
Luckily, he was able to secure assistance from a federal program and avoided more economic hardship for himself and his employees, Winters said.
However, he said, the pandemic is still with us and he could be forced to let go an employee. The Seguin Strong Stimulus Program grant would’ve helped put off that possibility even longer, Winters said.
“But with the Seguin grant, I can guarantee you I wouldn’t have had to let anybody go for at least the next three months,” he said. “After three months from now, maybe things are more back to normal or the economy is starting to kick back in again and at that point the situation is over with for the most part. Obviously, this thing is carrying on longer than expected.”
Though it didn’t work out for everyone, the first round of the program went well, Schneuker said. Hopefully, grants from the first round and the next round will help businesses stay afloat for the next couple months and soon enough the economy will turn for the better, he said.
It worked out very well in his estimation, Kramm said. The program allowed businesses most impacted by shut downs to endure the last few months fighting the novel coronavirus, he said.
“Anecdotal stories from some of the businesses that received the grant, they were able to keep some of their employees on that they were looking at having to lay off,” Kramm said. “They were able to pay rent they were falling behind on.
“I feel like this has been one of the most impactful things we’ve been able to do for small businesses since COVID.”
Catholic priest performs end-of-life rituals amid COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Rev. Michael Lewis peered through the glass walls of the ICU, clutching his prayer book.
“It’s COVID-19,” said the nurse on duty at University Medical Center. “You really shouldn’t go in there.”
He paused.
It was the early days of the pandemic that has robbed the world of so much, including the comfort of family at the moment of death. Someone had called St. Patrick’s Cathedral just minutes before, said it was urgent.
Could a priest perform the last rites?
As he stood at the nurse’s station at UMC, Father Lewis thought to himself: “How can I be with this person in prayer?”
The patient lay dying, alone.
Lewis — 43 years old, a native El Pasoan and recently ordained Catholic priest — is tasked with organizing the Diocese of El Paso’s regional response to coronavirus.
In the age of the highly contagious COVID-19, El Paso hospitals have restricted visitation, with limited exceptions for clergy and religious workers who traditionally provide end-of-life rituals for the gravely ill or injured. UMC has trained a handful of religious workers in its COVID-19 protocol.
One rule: No one may enter the room.
But this was early April, and it was the first call Lewis had received for last rites in a coronavirus case. The virus is so feared, so shrouded in mystery and so poorly understood, that UMC won’t say publicly on what floor patients are being treated.
El Paso’s private hospitals have also restricted visitation but are making some exceptions for religious workers, according to El Paso Times.
Las Palmas Del Sol medical centers are allowing clergy in to perform last rites, after a screening process. A Hospitals of Providence spokeswoman said that “on a case by case basis, special protocols are in place for in-person sacraments requested by a patient or family member.”
There were 924 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths in El Paso County as of May 1.
At the time, UMC hadn’t solidified the protocol that is now in place.
“It went through my mind: Can I go in there?” Lewis said. “My first inkling is, I am here to minister to this patient. I also need to be prudent and not act rashly. If I expose myself to this disease in the hospital, I have to worry about the people I live with, the people who work in the Cathedral. I didn’t consider the effect on me.”
The nurse showed him to an anteroom in the intensive care unit.
When the call comes, Lewis prepares a palm-sized black box containing, for believers, the sacred instruments of redemption: a crucifix, a vial of holy water, olive oil blessed by the Bishop for anointing, and a pyx, a gold disc containing the Eucharist. He keeps the box zipped inside a black leather case until the moment when death seems nearest.
He wears a black shirt and a white collar. He wears a purple stole and a surgical mask.
The sacraments and prayers known as the last rites can’t be performed over the phone, nor by FaceTime or Zoom, per the laws of the Catholic Church.
“One of the requirements for the sacraments is the priest be present,” Lewis said. “We have to be the one to administer the oil, usually on the forehead and on both hands. It’s more than prayers. It’s an infusion of God’s grace, forgiving their sins and raising them up to God.”
The Borderland is overwhelmingly Catholic. The diocese that includes El Paso and nine surrounding Texas counties has a population of 858,546 and 79% of residents — 686,037 people — are Catholic, according to the diocese.
Amid the global pandemic, the Vatican has granted what are known to the faithful as “indulgences” — something like exemptions to the usual rules.
The last rites is known as the “laying of hands.” But there can be no laying of hands on those dying of COVID-19.
“There are prayers and blessings that I can do through the window,” Lewis said. “It’s not being at their bedside but it’s something that is efficacious. I usually start, if there is time, with a short reading from Scripture, because we believe Jesus is present in his word.”
The indulgences let the dying know, “The Church will take care of you.”
Texas again sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations
DALLAS (AP) — Texas saw more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, along with another 18 deaths, and had a record number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized for the second day in a row.
State health officials reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the total infections to 86,011 and the fatalities linked to COVID-19 rose to 1,957. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease hit 2,242 Saturday, exceeding Friday's record high of 2,166.
The new cases come in an upward trend following Texas’ reopening that began in May. While thousands of hospital beds remain available, officials are voicing concern.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Election grant funding on county agenda
Several grants available to Nacogdoches County could expand polling locations and fund equipment and supplies to protect local voters from COVID-19.
The local Elections Office is eligible to receive three grants, County Elections Administrator Todd Stallings said. One of which, a $54,000 grant provided through the recent coronavirus relief package, has a grant matching requirement that has already been met, Stallings said, through purchases made for the July 14 Democratic runoff.
Commissioners on Tuesday will consider a resolution and agreement to the Secretary of State’s Office for the grant, which Stallings says could be used to expand early voting locations, purchase additional COVID-19 protection and increase mail ballot supplies.
Also on the agenda are two more grants for $40,000 and $80,000 through the Help America Vote Act.
The $40,000 grant, which requires no match, could be used to add additional polling locations for the November election, Stallings said.
“We must open at least two new locations this November because some precincts have grown too large to continue being combined with others,” Stallings said. “We may need to open as many as four new locations depending on whether or not SFA students return in large numbers.”
Regardless of the number of new locations in November, he added, the county will need more equipment after redistricting occurs in 2022.
A separate, $80,000 grant requires a 20 percent match, he said, but a 2019 voting equipment purchase might qualify for reimbursement.
Commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 101 W. Main St. Public comment period is provided.
Also during the meeting, commissioners will:
Consider granting an extension to July 1 for filing required annual audits by Emergency Service districts No. 3 and No. 6.
Consider contracts with Texas Document Solutions for copiers in the auditors and County Court-at-Law offices and Pitney Bowes for a postage machine in the County Clerks Office.
Select members of a Salary Grievance Committee, which is part of the upcoming fiscal year budget process.
Consider a subdivision variance for 6 acres in Precinct 4.
Consider authorizing the County Auditor to advertise for bids on road and bridge materials.
Possibly authorize the Auditor to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant for a bulletproof vest reimbursement program for the sheriff’s office.
Consider a budget amendment for the District Clerk’s office and various line item budget transfers.
Review and possibly approve April 2020 financial statements for the county.
County reports second highest daily total
ANGLETON — The 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Brazoria County officials Friday afternoon is the second-highest daily number since the first two cases were reported on March 14.
Since the 38 cases announced May 17 included many nursing home cases, Friday's high number of announced new infections and 13th death could indicate COVID-19's presence in the county has increased, officials said.
“I think the one day we had a higher number was the day that we had a bunch of nursing home cases that hit all on that day,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Officials reported the death of another Pearland resident. The person was not a nursing home resident, Sebesta said.
In northern Brazoria County, Pearland’s new cases included a girl younger than 10 and a woman younger than 20, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, and a woman in her 50s. Pearland’s new cases also included a man under 20, a man in his 20s, three men in their 30s and a man in his 40s.
In Iowa Colony, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were reported in the county data, and a Manvel man in his 30s was included in the new case count.
The county reported four more people in Alvin contracted the virus: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 20s. Angleton’s single case is a woman in her 20s, while Liverpool’s new cases included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.
West of the Brazos, two women — one in her 20s and one in her 40s — were included in Friday’s report, as was a man in his 40s. All are residents of West Columbia.
A Clute man in his 30s was reported confirmed Friday; so were a Freeport woman in her 30s and a Freeport man in his 40s.
Brazoria County officials also reported four probable cases on Friday: a Pearland man in his 50s, an Alvin woman in her 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s and a Danbury woman in her 20s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Data from county officials also listed a Manvel man in his 30s on Friday, but indicated that he has recovered.
Sebesta believes Friday could represent the most geographically spread out announcement of cases across the county, he said.
"This is probably the most widespread reporting that we’ve had," Sebesta said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicates that statewide, Brazoria County has the 18th highest number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon, not including the number of COVID-19 cases in local prison units.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Court officials said this week that if coronavirus cases continue on the rise, that Aug. 1 date likely will be pushed back.
“Submitting this plan is just one of those hoops we have to jump through in order to operate in today’s environment,” Strother said. “I have said before I think a lot of it is overreaction and overdone out of pure fear, but we have complied with the requirements. We have not eradicated cancer. We have not eradicated heart disease. We can’t even cure the common cold. But yet we continue functioning, and that is my attitude about the whole thing. We do our jobs, take reasonable precautions and go on with life.”
Judge Matt Johnson said the operating plan significantly restricts court operations and requires all courts to stagger hearing times to limit the number of people in courtrooms and at the courthouse itself. The plan requires court personnel to have their temperatures taken daily, encourages them to wear masks, requires social distancing, limits the use of elevators and requires courthouse deputies to submit visitors to health screenings.
“Under the submitted operating plan, we will not be able to get back to normal operations anytime soon,” Johnson said. “I am greatly concerned about delaying trials for such an extended period of time and the impact the delays will have on court dockets.”
