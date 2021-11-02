Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 3, 2021 @ 2:34 am
The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antler Volleyball team poses for a photo after falling in the Bi-District round of the playoffs Tuesday night against Leander Rouse
JOHNSON CITY - The Kerrville Tivy Lady Antlers fought hard all night long, but fell short against Class 5A No. 11 Leander Rouse, 3-1, Tuesday night in Johnson City.
The Lady Antlers played remarkably well in the first two sets. Tivy defeated Leander Rouse, 25-23, in the first set.
The first set was filled with excitement on both sides of the net. Both teams exchanged momentum swings before the Lady Antlers won the set, which went down to the wire.
Hailey Davis had a big play during a 4-0 run for the Lady Antlers when she dropped the ball over the net for a Lady Antler point.
Grace Copeland stepped up with a huge block on the next play.
Ally Scheidle was dominant in the first set and delivered a nasty kill with the Lady Antlers trailing, 14-17. The kill fueled a 5-0 run that gave Tivy the lead, 20-18.
The second set was equally exciting. The second set was neck and neck until Leander Rouse scored the final three points, defeating Tivy, 21-25.
Rouse had a reputation of getting stronger with each passing set during the regular season.
This proved true in the third and fourth set. Rouse stormed to a 9-0 lead and Tivy could not recover in the third set.
Tivy attempted to rally, but Rouse ended up winning the set, 7-25.
The final set was closer, but Tivy could not keep up with the building momentum that Rouse accumulated from their third set win.
Despite a valiant effort, Tivy lost to Rouse, 15-25, in the fourth and final set.
Tivy's season concludes with an overall record of 25-16.
Tivy's fan base traveled well and members of the Tivy 2021 football team showed up to show their support for the Fighting Antlers.
Tivy Head Coach Stephanie Coates was proud of her team's effort this season.
"I'm super proud of them," Coates said after the series. "Our seniors set a great example for our team this season. I'm super excited about the future of Tivy volleyball."
Coates said that her team was young this season with only three graduating seniors on the roster.
It was a tough loss for Scheidle, Davis and Tyler Elkins. They played their final game as an Antler Tuesday night.
Coates gave credit to Rouse for being a talented program this year.
"They are a very talented and well coached team," Coates said. "I wish them the best and I think they will go far."
