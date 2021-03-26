The Ingram Lady Warriors fell behind early against Lago Vista Friday night.
Lago Vista scored six runs in the first inning to defeat the Ingram Lady Warriors 29-8.
Lago Vista jumped to an early 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Ingram responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
B Portenier singled to left field and scored Harley Ince to give the Lady Warriors their first run of the game.
The Warriors earned another run to cut the gap to 6-2, Lago Vista.
Lago Vista scored two more runs in the top of the second to extend their lead to 8-2.
The Lady Warriors had a strong second inning and produced five runs to cut the lead to 8-7.
Bella Montoto scored after Dustie Green was walked. Brooke Fisher would score next after Portenier singled to the short stop.
Hannah Reed drove in two runs when she singled to right field. This brought in Riley Griffin and Green to cut the lead to 8-6.
Portenier would score the final run of the inning when Taylor McKinney tripled on a fly to center field.
Unfortunately, Lago Vista scored ten runs in the top of the third inning and added six more in the top of the fourth inning to put the game away.
The Lady Warriors would get one more run in the bottom of the third inning.
Fisher would score again when Ince hit a grounder to center field.
Lago Vista went on to win, 29-8.
