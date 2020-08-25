A young man who admitted to committing a crime spree as a college student in Kerrville two years ago has been given another chance as he pursues a career in the aerospace industry, his attorney said today.
Albert D. Pattillo III, 216th district judge, sentenced 20-year-old Dawson David Fuller to 10 years probation on Aug. 19. In May, Fuller had pleaded guilty to 14 felonies mostly related to a burglary spree over about a 30-day period that allegedly involved stealing from vehicles belonging to a former district attorney and at least two law enforcement agencies.
Fuller had come to Kerrville to attend Schreiner University but didn't graduate.
“I think it was a combination of youth and probably immaturity and just making some bad choices as far as who you associate with and what kind of activities you choose to engage in,” said one of Fuller’s defense attorneys, Douglas S. Daniel.
Fuller pleaded guilty to the following felonies:
• One count of felony marijuana possession
• One count of felony organized crime — coordinating with two or more individuals to commit a crime
• Two counts of felony evidence tampering — trying to hide marijuana and stolen firearms from police
• Six counts of felony theft of a firearm
• Two counts of felony theft — stealing two vehicles
• One count of taking wildlife resources — illegally killing a deer
Fuller’s pending misdemeanors include:
• One count of misdemeanor marijuana possession
• Six counts of misdemeanor vehicle burglary
• Three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, breaking three vehicle windows
Assistant 216th District Attorney John Hoover had argued for convictions and prison time.
Fuller will receive no felony convictions if he fulfills the terms of probation, which include 4,000 of hours of community service and a $10,000 fine.
“The judge was very explicit that that fine was not to be paid by his parents,” Daniel said. “I thought Judge Pattillo did an outstanding job of reviewing all the facts and circumstances of this young man’s case; his background, his post-arrest conduct, things that he had done, what was best for the community and this young man — not just the community of Kerrville, but the community where he’ll be living.”
Stacked, the felonies Fuller pleaded guilty to are punishable by over half a century in prison. To avoid becoming a felon and being incarcerated, Fuller must submit to drug testing, stay away from disreputable persons and places, work, avoid bad habits, and abide by other typical probation terms. He also must complete a drug offender education program, evaluation and counseling for ADHD, outpatients chemical addiction treatment, a life skills program for men and support meetings twice a week while on probation.
Fuller lives in Argyle and is studying to obtain a license that authorizes him to work on aircraft engines, Daniel said.
“I’m very hopeful for Dawson,” Daniel said. “He’s a good kid and I have every confidence that he will take this opportunity and make the most of it.”
Fuller was represented by Daniel and Woodrow J. Halstead III, both of The Law Firm of Daniel and Hudson, based in San Antonio.
If this were a young black boy, with all the same charges...he would never see the light of day again.
