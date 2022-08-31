Scattered thunderstorms continue through the weekend cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through Thursday morning:Portions of West Kerr County and Western Bandera County received 4 to 7 inches of rain Tuesday. Vanderpool received 6.98 inches of rain for the highest totals in the two-county area. A total of 4.03 inches of rain fell 3 miles east-northeast of Harper in Gillespie County. In Kerr County, David Buchen reported 4.50 inches of rain in the Bear Paw Ranch area late Tuesday, and 3.66 inches of rain was reported in a Cocorahs gauge 4.8 miles west-southwest of Kerrville. Hunt picked up 2.19 inches of rain, and Ingram received 1.16 inches of rain. Camp Verde recorded 0.93 inches of rain, and Center Point received 0.61 inches of rain. The Kerrville Daily Times received 0.29 inches of rain through early Wednesday morning. Jan Solomon received nearly 3 inches of rain south of Kerrville, and Gina Lagrone picked up 4 inches of rain south of Kerrville.Active weather continues across the Hill Country through the upcoming weekend. In fact, there are several long-range models that keep us in a wetter than average pattern through most of next week. There will be periods of rain and thunderstorms during the course of the next seven to 10 days.SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED THURSDAYThe clouds continue Thursday with a few rays of sunshine possible during the day. High temperatures will be tricky due to clouds and rain chances.Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast, especially during the afternoon hours. Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy. Localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Frequent lightning strikes may also occur.High temperatures may remain in the lower to middle 80s where clouds hang on all day long.Where sunshine occurs, highs could reach 85 to 90 degrees. Our high temperatures depend on where we experience sunshine during the afternoon.Either way, it remains very humid with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wind gusts at more than 40 mph are possible near any strong storms that develop.WARM AND HUMID OVERNIGHTA few showers and storms remain possible overnight. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Low temperatures drop into the lower 70s for most areas. Upper 60s are possible where heaviest rainfall occurs.Southeast winds continue at 3 to 7 mph. Patchy fog may develop overnight.SCATTERED STORMS FRIDAYFriday may be similar to Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again. Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy. Highs top out in the 80s due to clouds and rain chances. The sun may peek out enough to warm a few areas to near 90 degrees.East-southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph. WEEKEND COLD FRONTA weekend cold front will not be very strong, but it should be capable of bringing more rain across the region Saturday and Sunday.Rain may become heavy at times over the weekend. This could promote flash flooding across the region throughout the weekend. Watch out for low-water crossings as they may flood quickly over the weekend. 