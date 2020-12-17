Louis Amestoy
B
Bill Tavis had spent several years doing computer animations for medical videos, but he was drawn to something more intrinsic — painting.
While he always considered himself an artist, Tavis made a substantial living providing the technically advanced work that illustrated how the body worked. To Tavis, however, the calling he was looking for was rooted in his love of halftone images and translating that into large scale murals.
“I’ve always had this inner voice I wanted to express,” Tavis said. “It’s been a lot more uncertain financially, but very rewarding at the same time.”
The Austin-based artist, who grew up in Albuquerque, is the first artist to layout the vision for what Clay Street will look like in the coming years as part of the Kerrville Urban Trail System — or KUTS. Tavis is currently painting his mural on the Napa Auto Parts store at the corner of Jefferson and Clay streets — across from Pint and Plow Brewery.
“It’s been great,” Tavis said of the commission he’s received to do the mural. “It’s really nice to get out of (Austin).”
Another mural is underway by a Florida-based team called Hand-in-Hand art and that is being painted on the Voekel Building, 212 Clay Street. The two murals, along with a lighting project, being designed by the Kerrville Public Utility Board, are the first elements of what KUTS leaders believe will be the start of an artistic revitalization of south Clay Street — connecting pedestrians to businesses and the Guadalupe River Trail.
The plan would wind through the grounds of the proposed Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and current home of the Kerrville Farmers Market, and would extend up Clay Street for three blocks, ending at Schreiner Street. The concept plan includes a bike lane protected by a vegetative buffer, streetscaping, drainage improvements, erosion control and stormwater filtration, and other features.
“That concept plan is a big vision,” said Jeremy Walther, founder and director of KUTS, “and an expensive one. So we’re implementing the dream in a micro-phased approach — baby steps.”
For Tavis the opportunity to earn a commission and paint in Kerrville has been a thrilling experience, and his mural will capture one of the city’s more unique personalities — Harry Dietert.
This is Tavis’ second commission in Kerrville. Earlier this year, he painted the front of Pint and Plow with Depression-era Hobo Code markings — a way that hobos used to communicate with each other as they roamed their way across the country.
The mural is drawn from a photo of Dietert in a small home-built car that was taken sometime around 1914 — when he was still a student at Tivy High School. Dietert, of course, would go on to play a role in automobile manufacturing before returning to Kerrville in the 1950s, where he and his wife made key contributions to the community that are still being felt today.
“I saw this as (Dietert) driving on a country road going into town,” Tavis said.
The main image will be of Dietert in the tiny car and the background will be the country road element. The image is heavily lined to represent the halftone image that Tavis is hoping to recreate.
The biggest challenge to getting the project off the ground was convincing the city of Kerrville that the mural didn’t violate the city’s newly adopted sign ordinance. Some in the city’s planning department questioned that the depiction of a car — even as early and rudimentary as Dietert’s was at the time (106 years ago) — was an advertisement for Napa. After determining it was not, Tavis started his work, which should be completed in the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.