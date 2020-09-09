A Kerrville man was accused of touching a person younger than 17 years old in a sexual manner.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Gilbert Ceniceros on Sept. 4 on a warrant stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred on Nov. 9, 2019.
Ceniceros was in the county jail as of Sept. 9 on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
It doesn’t appear a grand jury has examined the matter yet, and prosecutors hadn’t moved forward with a case and filed their materials with the district clerk’s office as of Sept. 8.
