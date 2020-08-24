I’ve always had a sewing machine. I put it away in the crafts closet years ago. Things got very busy while working and having small children, and I forgot how to slow down.
Plus, let’s be honest, I would rather go shopping at my favorite Kerrville stores: Tome, Schreiner Goods, Billy’s Western Wear, The Golden Antler and Ravished by Design. Shopping is a hobby I’ll never give up, but sometimes there has to be a little improvisation. This is a challenging time but I’m also grateful for the slow down, it inspired me to pick up an old hobby, with the extra time on hand.
Sewing has always been peripherally present in my life. The sewing badge was one of the first I acquired in the Brownies/Girl scouts. Home Economics was a required course when I was in school. It’s unfortunate that most schools have discontinued these lessons because of budgetary cutbacks.
My aunt made gorgeous clothing, purses, furnishing covers and plush curtains for her ultra modern home. Her outfits were intricately sewn, more beautiful than most because of her skill, her love of fashion and appreciation of fine fabrics.
My best friend’s mom made my senior prom dress. At first I was leery thinking I just had to have that “Gunne Sak” dress. Remember all the lace, satin and billowy sleeves of the ‘80s? I wasn’t sure if she was up to the task, but it was perfect.
Of course it takes a lot of practice to get that good, but we all can take advantage of sewing in small ways.
So, when it was apparent masks were going to be the new thing, it seemed time to re-learn the skill. The stores have some beautiful masks, but it’s nice to design your own. It’s become its own fashion trend. It was tough going at first. I certainly can’t thread the needle as easy as I used to 10 years ago. Now I need glasses, very bright light and a lot of patience.
Starting out I made a few wonky looking masks. But the old training came back quickly and now it’s easy to create one whenever I feel like it. I cut a pattern out of cardboard, and got a bunch of beautiful material and embroidery supplies. The choices at Hometown Crafts and Hobby Lobby are endless and it’s so much fun to create your own style. Although I much prefer seeing everyone’s face, if this is our present and near future, we may as well make the best of it.
Since I re-claimed my long lost skill, I’ve also repaired some tears in things that otherwise would have been thrown out. I make alterations as needed, and my clothes fit a lot better. I’ve been able to salvage things purchased on-line that weren’t quite right, and save some vintage treasures. I’ve even been able to add some style, flair and embellishments to a couple pieces.
Sewing is truly an art, using technique, execution and imagination. It is a useful tool for teaching important life skills such as perseverance, patience, concentration and creativity.
From threading a needle to getting a straight seam, patience is crucial.
You may find yourself far less stressed while including sewing projects into your day. Your mind and hands working in tandem, allows your brain to focus and forget the outside world.
Sewing requires concentration. It involves putting down the phone, forgetting about what happened at work or school and truly concentrating on what you are doing.
There’s real value in understanding that mastering a skill requires taking your time and paying attention.
Sewing will make you feel more relaxed and you can be creative at the same time.
Mia Church is a Kerrville writer and photographer.
