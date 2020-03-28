We’ve lived in this community for eight months, and the people here have been nothing short of remarkable. That proved to be especially true this week, when my wife was exposed to someone who is suffering from the coronavirus.
I want to write that again: Someone who is suffering. We are not out of this crisis yet, as a community or as a nation. We still need to do what’s right — protect our loved ones through safe health practices.
It could have been my wife to suffer through this, but on Friday we were told by Peterson Health that she was negative for COVID-19. It was a tremendous relief not just for us, but for our son and daughter, our daughter-in-law and our two grandsons.
The terrifying thing about being exposed to COVID-19 is that you start wondering what’s coming. When does the freight train hit? What does this little ache mean? And then you realize that ache is because you’re 49 and you have terrible posture.
The only downside is that my mother won’t have to worry about COVID-19 and can return to ramping up her incessant nagging about my current battle to stave off diabetes, but that’s another story.
The story here is that we are surrounded by remarkable people who didn’t think twice about stepping up to help us during our quarantine, which despite the negative result we will maintain through the end of the month.
Who would have thought after just a few months of being here, we would be in the presence of so many people who we can count on as being friends and mentors, who are willing to make our life a little bit easier.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Roy and Lynette Waldrep at Power Hour Christian Center for praying for my family, for Mayor Bill Blackburn offering his prayers to my family, George Eychner called to wish me the best (although he didn’t serenade me with his trumpet from a safe distance), to Leigh Gibson getting us groceries and then dropping them off in a Ralph Lauren bag, to Elizabeth Rose for bringing over vitamin C and essential oils, and to the great Joe Herring Jr. for picking up a prescription for us. Then there was Jeremy Walther and the crew of Pint and Plow who brought coffee. That was particularly awesome.
The first people who stepped up were Jon and Sandy Wolfmueller, who I dearly love already for their love of books and writing, but they came through with pork chops and puzzles. I love the pork chops and my wife and daughter love the puzzles.
There were people I was tempted to call on like Brenda Hughes to see if I could get some Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q smoked turkey delivered. I was also really tempted to have Mike Sigerman bring What-a-Burger, but I know my mother would object.
This is the kind of community that strives to do its best no matter the circumstances.
On Friday night, I had a great phone call with Michele Vanfossen, who made the difficult decision to close down her uber popular downtown salon — Pop Hair Art — not because of declining sales, but because it was the right thing to do to protect her employees and clients.
A lot of us are faced with crushing decisions during this time, but I like the thoughtful conversation I had with Michele tonight because it reminded me that people do things for altruistic reasons — beyond profit and loss. We also talked about social media, but that, too, is another story.
Those people I mentioned are what make Kerrville a special place. I’m grateful to call this town my home, and I’m grateful to all of you.
Finally, no column that I write would be sufficient without a shoutout to Beth Bradley, a prolific letter writer, who, like so many seniors, is quarantined in assisted living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.