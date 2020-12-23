The local VA hospital began administering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers and veterans in long-term, residential care on Wednesday.
The Kerrville VA Medical Center received a supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, because it was among sites with the ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures, according to a VA press release. Other facilities in the South Texas Veterans Health Care System also received the vaccine.
“The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said Christopher R. Sandles, medical center director/CEO, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, in the release. “We are dedicated to ensuring all Veterans receiving care at Kerrville VA and our employees are ultimately offered the vaccine.”
The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses 21 days apart, and side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived, according to the release. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective in clinical trials, according to the FDA.
“COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available,” states the VA press release. “As increased vaccine supply becomes available, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to offer the vaccine to more Veterans and employees. VA will report directly to the CDC data on all vaccine doses administered by VA. The department will also provide general, public updates on the number of people who receive the vaccination at these sites, similar to how VA posts COVID-19 testing figures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.