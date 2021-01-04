High pressure maintains a dry and mild forecast across the Hill Country Monday.
A passing trough of low pressure could bring a few high clouds across the area, but no precipitation is in the forecast.
A stronger disturbance takes aim on the Texas Panhandle region late Tuesday into Wednesday and this could bring a few showers and more clouds across the region by the middle of the week.
Meanwhile, we can expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as the trough swings across the area.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70's with winds becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Fair skies and light winds continue Monday night with very dry air in place.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 30's.
Clouds increase ahead of our next disturbance Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60's.
Winds return to the south Tuesday.
SHOWERS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY
A cold front could bring a few showers Wednesday followed by a slight drop in temperatures.
COLDER TEMPERATURES FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
A series of seasonal cold fronts will bring colder air across the Hill Country and entire state of Texas Friday and Saturday with cooler than average temperatures in the forecast this weekend.
