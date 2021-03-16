A Pacific cold front and upper level storm system could trigger a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Hill Country overnight tonight.
The majority of the Texas Hill Country is at risk for seeing storms that could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Current models are suggesting a narrow line of storms tracking across the area after midnight.
Models do not show everyone getting storms overnight, but the risk is certainly there for a few storms to become severe if they develop.
"With the arrival of spring, that means we're seeing more than just longer daylight hours, we're also seeing increasing occurrences of volatile storm systems characteristic of the season," Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. "Dub" Thomas.
Although severe weather is not a guarantee overnight tonight, it would be a good idea to take precautions just in case.
Hail damage could occur with some of the thunderstorms that develop overnight and sporadic power outages may also occur due to frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.
"Unless steps are taken in preparation, damage from the high winds and hail will likely impact some vegetation, mobile homes, roofing materials, fences, windows, doors, etc.," Thomas continued. "Please note that some large signs, trees and utility poles may be blown down in the storm, and scattered power outages could happen. It's best to be prepared - check to make sure you have fresh batteries in your flashlights and/or candles with lighting sources nearby before you head to bed."
The highest risk for severe storms will occur between midnight and 7 a.m. Wednesday with a few storms possible before midnight in a few cases.
