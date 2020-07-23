In reply to Debbie Mercer, I can attest to the public response to the polio epidemic as I was born a citizen of Fort Worth in 1933 and vividly recall the summer time restrictions on public swimming pools and movie theaters. Everyone in my acquaintance personally knew children and adult polio victims who either died or were put in iron lungs so they could continue living while they received treatment. No, we didn’t wear masks as polio wasn’t transmitted in the same way, plus we had no concept of preventing viral infection by wearing masks. We also didn’t have effective mass communication and the advice of world renowned virologists as we do today. Finally, we didn’t have a political controversy playing a totally inappropriate role.
Fred Womack, Kerrville
