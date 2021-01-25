UPDATE: All charges involve one alleged victim, confirmed Lauren Jette, Kerrville ISD spokeswoman. The Kerrville Daily Times requested information regarding reprimands the school district sent to the Texas Education Agency, but the district responded that it cannot share details of those reports.
A 48-year-old Kerrville man was jailed over the weekend on four felony charges apparently related to an improper relationship with a student while he was a teacher at Tivy High School years ago.
A grand jury indicted Aaron James Chatagnier on four charges and accused him of:
Improper relationship between educator and student on April 21, 2018
Improper relationship between educator and student on April 12, 2018
Two counts of sexual assault of a child on March 14, 2018
Chatagnier began working for Kerrville ISD as a teacher on Aug. 15, 2016, and he resigned his position on April 30, 2018, a Jan. 25 press release from KISD states. The school district filed reprimands with the Texas Education Agency on May 7, 2018, and on June 2, 2020, states the release. The release doesn’t indicate what was alleged in the reprimands. The Kerrville Daily Times is seeking more information and will publish more details when available.
“Kerrville ISD has and will continue to fully cooperate with the Kerrville Police Department, the 216th District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Education Agency to ensure the continued safety of students and the community,” states the release.
Chatagnier was released from jail Jan. 23 on bonds totaling $90,000, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.