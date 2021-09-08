High pressure keeps the area hot and dry during the day. Low temperatures in the morning hours look terrific through Saturday, so enjoy the mornings while they last.
HIGH AND DRY
High temperatures and dry weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon. After a cool start to the day, high temperatures soar into the middle 90s locally.
Dewpoints fall into the 50s, which will be tolerable with regard to humidity values outdoors.
Northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible.
It should be noted that fire dangers will be elevated Thursday afternoon due to the combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, lack of widespread rainfall and occasionally gusty winds.
COMFORTABLE OVERNIGHT LOWS
Clear skies and light winds should promote cooler overnight low temperatures in the lower to middle 60s by daybreak Friday.
Light winds at less than 10 mph are expected throughout the night.
SUNNY AND HOT FRIDAY
Friday looks sunny and dry with highs in the middle 90s. Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the day.
HIGHER HUMIDITY LATE IN THE WEEKEND
Daytime highs will be cooler due to clouds and humidity, but it feels uncomfortable with highs in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.
A few showers are possible late Sunday with a better chance Monday and Tuesday.
