Three Kerrville-area Boy Scouts were honored for their efforts that helped save the life of their Scoutmaster during a hiking trip at Colorado Bend State Park last year.
Scouts Clayton Gillen, Stephen Chapman and Massone Sirianni, all members of Kerrville’s Troop 111, were awarded National Awards of Merit by the Boy Scouts for their actions on that hot day last June.
The boys were hiking with Scoutmaster Robert Collier when he became overcome by the heat during their 11-mile hike. The three boys, according to the award, recognized that Collier needed immediate medical attention.
Gillen and Chapman ran back to the trailhead, while Sirianni attempted to make Collier comfortable by building a shade structure out of a tarp and by moving the man into the shade of the tree.
Sirianni also ensured that Collier had plenty to drink while they waited for help. Gillen and Chapman were able to flag a nearby motorist and call for help from state park rangers. Collier was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
Collier made a full recovery, thanks to the swift actions of his Scouts, according to the citation that was presented to the boys. Gillen and Chapman are both students at Our Lady of the Hills High School. Sirianni, an Eagle Scout and OLH grad, is now a student at the University of Texas.
