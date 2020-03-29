The Kerr County Commissioners Court will consider extending Judge Rob Kelly's disaster declaration during Monday's 9 a.m. meeting at the county courthouse.
While it's not clear on the county's website, you can expect social distancing practices in place, and the event streamed on the county's YouTube channel.
Kelly issued a disaster declaration on March 24. Commissioners Harley David Belew, Jonathan Letz, Tom Moser and Don Harris will have to approve an extension of the declaration.
The Kerrville City Council approved a similar extension after Mayor Bill Blackburn declared a disaster in the city of Kerrville. That declaration was extended indefinitely.
On Sunday, President Trump extended federal guidelines around social distancing through April 30.
