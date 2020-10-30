Harper will advance to the Area round of the playoffs after sweeping La Pryor Thursday in Bi-District play.
Harper won in three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-17.
Rachel Perkins had 10 assists and 10 digs.
Taylor Evans recorded 10 digs and served two aces.
Emily Seewald swung four kills and recorded four digs.
Talli Millican put up big numbers on both sides of the net with seven kills, four aces, five digs and six blocks.
Kamryn Baethge had three kills, four aces, 10 assists, two digs and one block.
Sloan Spenrath recorded three digs and one kill.
Carter Wood had eight kills and one dig.
Brittany Evans served four aces and had one kill and five digs.
Trinity Stevens recorded six digs.
Harper improves to 13-11 overall and will face Premont in the Area round on Nov. 3.
Times are yet to be determined.
