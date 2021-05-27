The Kerrville Park and Recreation Department announced the summer season opening of the Olympic Pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
The season will run from Saturday, May 29 through Friday, Aug. 13. The schedule for open swim hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays for maintenance except when it’s a holiday.
The pool will be open Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day and will be open also on July 4.
Admission is $1 per person, cash or check.
RENTAL OPPORTUNITIES
The pool is available to rent on the weekends for private parties. Openings are available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at the Parks and Recreation office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. The rental fee is $250 plus a $100 deposit and includes lifeguards.
ADDITIONAL SUMMER PROGRAMS
Senior Water Aerobics will be offered Tuesday through Thursday each week from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, June 1. Lap swim times will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday each week.
Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300 or email recreation@kerrvilletx.gov for more information.
