Before Father Rafael Duda became a priest in Poland and moved to Kerrville to serve God and his community, all his thoughts were bent on a professional soccer career.
“I was 17 when I had my first thought that maybe there's more than just soccer,” Duda recalled.
After he was chosen as a senior in high school to play on a second-division, national team, Duda set aside thoughts of the priesthood and returned all his attention toward a future of fame and fortune.
The promise of eternity beckoned again, however, and he turned away from aspirations of being a professional soccer player.
“I didn’t have a plan for the rest of my life,” Duda said of his old self. “God really saved me. I see the purpose of my ministry, people I am helping with. People have so many different struggles — spiritually, emotionally, family-wise — so it’s nice to be able to bring some peace.”
Soccer has continued to be part of Duda’s life; he volunteers as assistant soccer coach with Notre Dame Catholic School and holds soccer clinics for children.
“I’m happy to be with them, and I feel joy. It gives me meaning,” Duda said.
He also applies what he’s learned as an athlete to the spiritual realm and counseling in his role as parochial vicar and spiritual director at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
“Sometimes you lose one game, and a second game and a third game,” Duda said. “Sometimes the season you are losing — but don’t quit; keep playing. You are never done. It’s a journey.”
Another useful soccer metaphor can apply to people who try to take on too many responsibilities — something he sees often, he said.
“Be humble, don't overdo it; you can't be with everyone every time,” Duda said. “I can pray for them, I can sometimes help, but don’t do too much. You can’t be everywhere on the field. Keep your position and stay focused.”
Duda became a priest in 2005, came to the U.S. as a visiting priest in 2017 and was assigned to Kerrville in February. He intended to return to Poland after 10 years, but he found himself making more connections in Texas than he was back home, he said. He was assigned to the local diocese and now officiates masses in both Spanish and English.
His style of preaching in church is intimate and often off-the-cuff — less formal or prepared than some priests. Rather than stay in the traditional spot while he gives his sermon, he walks around the pews as he preaches, he said. He eschews thoughts of the giving the perfect sermon.
“It's not a speech I wrote — it’s not perfect, and I don’t like perfect, actually,” Duda said. “I like honest. This is me; this is who I am.”
Congregant Mary Elaine Jones, a retiring nursing professor, said it’s common to see younger priests like Duda give more personal sermons.
"He is a very sensitive priest and very sensitive to the challenges regular people face," Jones said. "He projects the holiness that people respect."
Congregant Kathy Lee Hakala, a retired nurse practitioner, also said Duda’s sermons are down to earth — adding also they tend to be “meaty” — and said he relates well to people at church.
“He has a very caring heart,” Hakala said. “He often is talking about forgiveness for ourselves and others. You don’t have to be perfect. God is there; he loves us, he forgives us. It’s not that hellfire and damnation.”
Jones said Duda’s sermons emphasize the goodness of God, his love for us and his mercy.
Duda was named after the Archangel Rafael, who is associated with God’s healing power.
“This is my ministry. That’s why I like Archangel Rafael; I like to heal if I can,” Duda said. “I’m very imperfect, but it’s nice to heal sometimes.”
Duda said he admires the current pope, including his “humbleness” and “spirit of poverty,” and expressed an affinity for St. Francis of Assisi and Polish saint Faustina Covalsca. Covalsca is known as having had a revelation about God’s mercy and a very intimate relationship with Jesus, he said.
“I would always say to try to create a deep relationship with Jesus Christ, with God, a quietness, a silence,” Duda said. “Reflect; read the Bible.”
