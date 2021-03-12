The city’s parks office will hold its first-ever drive-in movie experience on Saturday, March 20.
The “Park & Watch: Drive-In Movie” will feature the ’80s movie, “Goonies,” a favorite of many GenXers, at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway.
“We are very excited to announce this extension of our ‘Movies in the Park’ series for our community in a more nostalgic fashion,” reads a Friday city press release.
The movie will begin “at 8 p.m. or dark” and be screened drive-in movie style, according to the release.
Tickets are $6 per person unless a vehicle contains more than two people, in which case only one $15 ticket will be required per vehicle.
“Buy your ticket soon, as there is limited availability,” the release states. “Sound will be played through your car radio, and refreshments (popcorn, drinks and candy) will be available for purchase, cash only.”
The lot will open one hour before the start of the movie.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3vjEf25 or by calling the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300. The city asks that people be sure to review all rules and regulations for the event prior to buying tickets. For a list of rules, some of which are related to COVID-19 prevention, visit https://bit.ly/3rMGtoC.
