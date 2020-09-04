For the third meeting in a row, the Kerr County Commissioners Court will discuss the issue of hazard pay for employees of the sheriff’s office — and for county staff in general.
The matter generated heated debate at the court’s last two meetings, with the county judge and some commissioners reluctant to move forward with authorizing hazard pay unless they’re sure the cost — $475,940 for the sheriff's office, according to County Judge Rob Kelly — will be reimbursed by a federal grant. Sheriff Hierholzer has expressed confidence that hazard pay will be reimbursable and argues his employees at the jail are exposed to the risk of coronavirus infection on a daily basis, as even the clerks have to take the temperatures of all visitors to the facility.
The following two items are slated on the court’s agenda for Sept. 8:
Consider, discuss, and take appropriate action for the hazard pay policy for Kerr County. (Judge Kelly)
Consider, discuss, and take appropriate action to clarify Court Order #38277 – “Order to Designate Hazard Pay for Sheriff’s Office and County Jail during Disaster Declaration”. (Comm. Letz, Pct. 3)
Also on the agenda is the formal acceptance of a state grant to fund the creation of a public defender’s office downtown to replace the current practice of appointed local criminal defense attorneys to represent indigent defendants in misdemeanor and felony court. The county was already awarded the funds; this item is a formality.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 in the first-floor commissioners courtroom, 700 Main St.
Other items on the court’s agenda can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.