I'm deeply concerned by Texas's rush to reopen over the advice of experts in public health. Countries like Germany, which had implemented far stricter lockdowns and far more extensive testing, have experienced a spike in cases after loosening restrictions; there is no evidence to suggest the situation will be better in the U.S., and much evidence to suggest it will be worse.
The financial hardship caused by the pandemic is real, but it was also avoidable; other countries adopted measures designed to lessen COVID-19's economic impact, such as keeping workers on payrolls. Legislators from both sides of the aisle proposed similar initiatives in the U.S., but Congress as a whole chose to direct the bulk of their support to corporations rather than ordinary Americans.
Now we're in a situation where we're being told we must return to business as usual, while simultaneously being warned that the vulnerable should continue to self-isolate. But many workers are themselves immunocompromised or elderly. What measures are being put in place to safeguard their health? No local, state, or federal officials seem to have an answer.
Lily Beaumont, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.