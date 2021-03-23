All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday, March 29, Texas Department of State Health Services announced.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers in multiple parts of the state have made great strides in vaccinating people in the current priority groups,” reads a DSHS press release issued Tuesday. “The state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended opening vaccination to everyone who falls under the current Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorizations to protect as many Texans as possible.”
The state will launch a website “next week” to allow people to register for vaccines, the release states, but no specific date was given. The Kerrville Daily Times will release this information when it becomes available.
The public also will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to identify some upcoming vaccine clinics and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. People can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
“Online registration will be the best option for most people,” reads the release. “For those for whom that is not an option, DSHS will launch a toll-free number to provide assistance making an appointment with a participating provider or locating another provider that has vaccine available.”
The release doesn’t state when the phone number will be released.
“We’ll be sharing more details about the website and toll-free number launch next week,” said DSHS Press Officer Douglas Loveday. “We’ll also likely send a news release out at the same time, so go to https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/releases.shtm and click on the Subscribe button on the right to get those news releases directly when they go out.”
