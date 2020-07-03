Wrennah Faye “Shine” Phelps (Curlee) died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Allen, Texas, at the age of 86.
Shine is survived by her children: daughter, Tia Aspra and her husband, Chris of Hunt, Texas; son, Tye Phelps of Hunt, Texas; son, Tory Phelps and his wife, Lori of Princeton, Texas; son, Todd Phelps of Garland, Texas; brother, Dan Curlee and wife, Sheila of Lake Whitney, Texas; sister, Kathleen Clancy and husband, David of Mexia, Texas. Shine had 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Phelps Jr; and son, Traye Phelps.
Shine was born on June 29, 1934, in Ben Hur, Texas, to Ardis and Louise Curlee. She graduated from Baylor University with a degree in education, where she met and married Edward Phelps Jr. in December of 1953. They had five children. Ed was a career chamber of commerce executive for 50-plus years, and Shine was a devoted wife and mother and follower of Jesus.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, with a reception to follow at the home of Chris and Tia Aspra, 414 FM 1340 Hunt, Texas. Pastor Del Way will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shine’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hill Country Youth Ranch (https://youth-ranch.org)/.
Condolences can be sent at Grimes (https://grimesfuneralchapels.com/)
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
