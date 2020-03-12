BANGS — Memorial services for Cynthia Diane “Cindy” Keith, 54, of Santa Anna, formerly of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Bangs, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Mason, with graveside service to follow in the Gooch Cemetery in Mason.
In lieu of plants and flowers, Cindy asked for donations to be made to Santa Anna Ministry Alliance, The Executive Women’s Club in Kerrville (they help women who specifically have breast cancer) or to Mason County Cancer Benefit in Mason.
