Deborah Ann Whatley, 66, of Kerrville, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Kerrville. She was born in Houston to Curtis Harris and Jacqueline Harris on August 12, 1953. She married William Woodrow Whatley on August 27, 1969 in Houston, Texas.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband Woody Whatley and her mother Jacqueline Harris.
Debbie is survived by her 6 daughters; Melony Whatley, Angela and Keith Miears, Sunshine and Parker Harrison, Autumn and Ky Broom, Cheyenne Luna, and Scarlett and Greg Miears. Her grandchildren, Nicole and Kaitlin Shively, Kendall and Hiep Nguyen, Hudson Miears, Rainy and Tate Harrison, Deuce and Odis Broom, Stormi and Rowdy Luna, Caleb, Layla and Bryar Selgrath. Her great-grandchildren, Jacob DeLaCerda and Audrey Hughes, Carter Diaz, Cain and Cross Woodard.
Floral arrangements may be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels.
The family of Debbie Whatley wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jennifer Gregory for all of her care and love during their mother’s time of need.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
