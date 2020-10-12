Dry air invades the Hill Country in wake of this morning's cold front.
No precipitation is in the forecast for the next few days.
Fair skies are in the forecast and lingering dust from the Texas-Oklahoma Panhandle and portions of Kansas can be expected through midnight.
The dust should settle out and push southward overnight.
Meanwhile, high clouds are expected to cross the area later tonight.
Despite a few clouds, no rainfall is in sight.
It will be cooler tonight with lows between 50 and 55 degrees across most of the Hill Country.
A southerly flow returns quickly Tuesday, but it will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80's.
Winds become east-southeast at less than 10 mph during the day.
Humidity values drop to between 15 and 25 percent Tuesday afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
A much stronger cold front tracks across the area Thursday morning.
This frontal boundary has polar origins and will cool us off quite a bit.
Lows could drop into the 40's on a widespread basis Friday and Saturday morning.
Highs Friday should remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
The coldest temperatures are expected Saturday morning when temperatures drop to between 42 and 47 degrees.
