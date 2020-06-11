A Kerrville woman was jailed on accusations of assaulting police and firing a gun inside a residence in a drunken state.
About 10:50 p.m. June 5, Kerrville police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Jefferson Street after multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to KPD spokesman Chuck Bocok. Officers discovered the source of the gunshots was a woman who’d fired a gun inside a home in the 1500 blk of Jefferson Street, Bocock said in an email.
The woman, who was very inebriated, was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center so she could ultimately be evaluated by mental health professionals, Bocok said.
“At PRMC the female became combative, and when officers attempted to calm her down, she kicked one of the officers in the face,” Bocok said in the email. “She also pinched and scratched the officer. The female was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant.”
According to jail records, the woman was Nicole Whitman, born in 1988. June 5 wasn’t her first arrest in Kerr County. According to a police affidavit, she was jailed Nov. 9, 2009 after police found her drunk in a gas station with her vehicle parked at one of the pumps, having driven from Mulligan’s Pub. During her arrest to prevent her from driving away in an intoxicated state, officers reported finding a small container of cocaine in her pocket, and she was charged with state jail felony cocaine possession.
Whitman was allowed to enter a pretrial intervention program for a chance to avoid a guilty plea or felony conviction. According to records, Whitman entered Creative Care Inc., a chemical dependency treatment center in Malibu, California, and was discharged in 2010. The prosecutor dismissed the charge in 2012 after Witnman completed probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.