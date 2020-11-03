A mixup at the Kerr County Courthouse led to two multi-million dollar wastewater construction bid awards being rescinded on Tuesday.
Members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to rescind the awards and rebid the projects after it was discovered the bids were not advertised in a newspaper for two consecutive weeks. The county had only placed ads to run on July 30 and Aug. 26.
“We outta not let this happen again,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser during Tuesday’s meeting.
Commissioners and county staff discussed ways to prevent such a mishap in the future.
New bids will be advertised, and the court may receive the bids by Nov. 30 and award the contracts on Dec. 7.
Commissioners had chosen Austin-based D Guerra Construction to build the next two phases of sewer infrastructure in and around the Center Point area. On Sept. 28, the court approved two contracts with the company for phases II and III of the project, for $8.1 million and $6.4 million, respectively. The costs of the projects are covered under state grants.
At that time, commissioners also approved a change order for phase I of the project that cost almost half a million dollars and approved a 66-day increase of the project schedule.
Officials said they did their due diligence in approving the additional funds to San Antonio-based Pesado Construction. Don Burger, an engineer with Tetra Tech, was in charge of making sure the contractor’s requests for more funds were justified.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said Burger “held their feet to the fire.”
“He was not overly generous; he did the right thing,” Letz said.
The change order, for $445,978.21, is covered in the existing project budget and is for the demolition of septic tanks and more length for private sewer connections, among other items.
“There are enough funds in the budget, but we're not going to pay that much if we don’t have to,” Letz said.
Other change order requests were pending review, Letz added.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser said 115 residences have been connected under the project.
Berger said the owners of more than 200 eligible properties had not responded to Tetra Tech’s efforts — which he said included “knocking on doors and making phone calls” — to notify them of the availability of central sewer.
If these people do not respond, then leftover grant monies will be handed back to the state, Burger said.
