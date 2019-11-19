UPDATE 1:40 P.M.: The standoff continues. A Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT team is "carefully continuing to attempt to locate the suspect inside the theater," states a KPD news release. "KPD, along with Kerr County Sheriff's Deputies and Kerr County constables are still holding the perimeter. All of us are working hard to bring this event to a safe conclusion for all."
UPDATE: 12:32 P.M.: The woman fatally shot last night in the Walmart parking lot was employee Melissa Villagrana, according to police.
Contrary to some rumors, there apparently was no gunfire this morning at the theater where the suspect remains in a standoff with police.
A Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT Team has relieved the KPD Special Operations Unit at the theater, the spokesman said. Officers with KPD are still on scene and holding the perimeter along with officers from the sheriff's and constables offices, he said.
The woman fatally shot Monday night in the Kerrville Walmart parking lot was an employee of the store, according to the company.
"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our associate," said Anne Hatfield, Walmart spokeswoman, in an email. "This is an active police investigation and we will continue to work with Kerrville Police Department and assist in their investigation in any way possible."
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was found deceased about 10:23 p.m. Monday by Kerrville police officers.
Traffic was being allowed out of the cordoned-off area but not through. That portion of Bandera Highway was still closed as of 11:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Walmart was open this morning and there appeared to be no sign of last night's incident aside from enhanced security at the entrances.
No other update on the standoff was immediately available.
